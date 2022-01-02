Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) is Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s 7th Largest Position

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF accounts for approximately 5.2% of Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP owned 0.11% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $8,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 18.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 270,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,816,000 after purchasing an additional 41,350 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 373,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,150,000 after purchasing an additional 45,590 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 48.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 575,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,517,000 after purchasing an additional 188,095 shares in the last quarter. Systelligence LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 15.1% in the third quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 302,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,329,000 after purchasing an additional 39,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 20.2% during the second quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FNDX opened at $58.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.91. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $44.34 and a 52 week high of $59.04.

