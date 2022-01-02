Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Shares Acquired by Your Advocates Ltd. LLP

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 4.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 148,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,675 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF accounts for about 5.2% of Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $8,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 202.6% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $87,000. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 13.0% in the third quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 284,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,351,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter.

FNDX stock opened at $58.61 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $44.34 and a 12-month high of $59.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.43 and its 200 day moving average is $55.91.

