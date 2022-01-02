Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Position Lifted by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 204.5% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $52.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.87 and its 200-day moving average is $48.24. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $36.16 and a 1 year high of $53.08.

