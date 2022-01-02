Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 608,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.18% of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF worth $38,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 151,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,491,000 after purchasing an additional 7,784 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 105,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,592,000 after purchasing an additional 10,161 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keystone Wealth Partners now owns 237,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,851,000 after purchasing an additional 13,515 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 32,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 22,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $62.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.94. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1-year low of $60.31 and a 1-year high of $64.15.

