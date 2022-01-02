Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by Rock Point Advisors LLC

Rock Point Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 27,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 12,417 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $573,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 20,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $102.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.67. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $86.73 and a 1-year high of $110.93.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

