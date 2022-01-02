Scientific Industries (OTCMKTS:SCND) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scientific Industries (OTCMKTS:SCND) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Scientific Industries designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of laboratory equipment, including the world-renowned Vortex-Genie(r) Mixer, and produces and sells customized catalyst research instruments. The company, best known for its flagship product, the Vortex-Genie, is a world leader in the design and manufacturing of vortex mixers, shakers, and stirrers. The Company’s products are used primarily for research purposes by universities, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, clinics, medical device manufacturers, petrochemical companies and other related industries. It sells its products through Web site, catalogs, and laboratory equipment distributors. Scientific Industries is headquartered in Bohemia, New York. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCND opened at $6.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.75. Scientific Industries has a 12-month low of $4.85 and a 12-month high of $14.99.

Scientific Industries (OTCMKTS:SCND) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.14. Scientific Industries had a negative return on equity of 22.59% and a negative net margin of 43.53%. The business had revenue of $2.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Scientific Industries will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

About Scientific Industries

Scientific Industries, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of benchtop laboratory equipment. It operates through the following segments: Benchtop Laboratory Equipment and Bioprocessing Systems. The Benchtop Laboratory Equipment segment manufactures and markets standard equipment for research in university and pharmacy laboratories sold through equipment distributors and online.The Bioprocessing Systems segment deals with the development and sublicensing of bioprocessing systems and products for research in university and industrial laboratories.

