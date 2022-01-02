Scrypta (LYRA) Price Tops $0.0094

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 1st. Over the last seven days, Scrypta has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. One Scrypta coin can now be purchased for about $0.0094 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Scrypta has a market cap of $179,715.32 and approximately $136.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Scrypta alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00032233 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000263 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000614 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000057 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000157 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000021 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 75% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Scrypta

Scrypta (LYRA) is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 21,928,875 coins and its circulating supply is 19,128,875 coins. Scrypta’s official Twitter account is @scryptachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Scrypta’s official website is scryptachain.org/en/homepage . The official message board for Scrypta is medium.com/@scryptachain

According to CryptoCompare, “Scrypta Blockchain is a digital infrastructure decentralized and permissionless developed for the creation of complete architectures at the service of unlimited projects and use cases. Scrypta embraces the open-source philosophy: developers can devise autonomously specific applications modeling tools engineered by Scrypta Foundation. “

Buying and Selling Scrypta

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scrypta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scrypta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scrypta using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Scrypta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scrypta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.