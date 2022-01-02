Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Sold by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lowered its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 11.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,981 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STX. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 41.3% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 462 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 20.1% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 676 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 22.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 725 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth about $65,000. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STX opened at $112.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14. The firm has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.85. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $58.04 and a 12-month high of $116.93.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 234.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.82%.

In other news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 26,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total transaction of $2,206,131.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ravi Naik sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.36, for a total value of $1,927,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,170,755 shares of company stock worth $122,882,236. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on STX shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.74.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

