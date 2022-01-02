Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Makes New $291,000 Investment in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 6,500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 199.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UBER shares. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $61.00 price target on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.19.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi purchased 200,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.92 per share, with a total value of $8,984,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 4.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UBER opened at $41.93 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $64.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $81.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.25 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.94.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.91). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

