Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Purchases Shares of 23,000 ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TBF. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 9.1% during the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 405,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,846,000 after buying an additional 33,936 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the second quarter valued at approximately $939,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,164,000. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the third quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 175.7% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 104,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 66,867 shares during the period.

Shares of TBF opened at $15.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.32. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury has a 1 year low of $15.36 and a 1 year high of $18.49.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

