Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Purchases Shares of 4,400 Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 48.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 13.3% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

In related news, CEO James R. Hatfield sold 3,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $212,129.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PNW. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.65.

PNW opened at $70.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.76. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a one year low of $62.78 and a one year high of $88.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 15.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.19%.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Read More: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.