Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,085,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,243,000 after purchasing an additional 98,808 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,908,000 after acquiring an additional 27,996 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,283,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,448,000 after acquiring an additional 19,620 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,519,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,467,000 after purchasing an additional 43,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,735,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,381,000 after purchasing an additional 71,024 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $254.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $252.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.50. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $201.88 and a 1-year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

