Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 620 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lessened its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,153 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Fortive by 105.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Fortive by 61.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Fortive during the second quarter worth $60,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Fortive during the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Boit C F David bought a new stake in Fortive during the second quarter worth $73,000. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.92.

In other news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 6,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $506,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total transaction of $1,279,747.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FTV stock opened at $76.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $64.58 and a 12 month high of $79.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.52.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.17%.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

