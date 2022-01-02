SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.87 Million Stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,063 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 280.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International during the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Choice Hotels International stock opened at $155.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.59, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.44. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.11 and a 52-week high of $157.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.15. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 258.96% and a net margin of 23.80%. The company had revenue of $323.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Choice Hotels International’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.2375 dividend. This is a boost from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.69%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Choice Hotels International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Loop Capital downgraded Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.30.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

