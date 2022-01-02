SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $1.93 Million in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 76,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,932,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the first quarter worth $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the second quarter valued at $168,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the second quarter valued at $233,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the second quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the second quarter valued at $278,000. Institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OUT. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Outfront Media from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Outfront Media from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

NYSE:OUT opened at $26.82 on Friday. Outfront Media Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.99 and a 1-year high of $28.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.41 and a beta of 1.76.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.12). Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.30%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Outfront Media’s payout ratio is -97.56%.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

