SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 10,390 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,390 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHC. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 312,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,202,000 after buying an additional 155,658 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after buying an additional 4,695 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 227,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,491,000 after buying an additional 66,399 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.69.

Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $60.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $68.65. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.15, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.41.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 29.32% and a positive return on equity of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $587.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

