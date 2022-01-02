SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 112,125 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 975.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,621 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,125 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UBS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 134,610,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,064,929,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117,157 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 89,564,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,370,693,000 after acquiring an additional 248,900 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 21.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,843,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $427,115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,916,233 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 24.6% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 25,076,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $403,754,000 after acquiring an additional 4,956,828 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of UBS Group during the second quarter valued at $226,543,000. 33.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UBS Group alerts:

Shares of UBS stock opened at $17.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market cap of $62.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.19. UBS Group AG has a 12 month low of $13.99 and a 12 month high of $18.67.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.96 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 22.02%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. DZ Bank cut UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a CHF 18 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

UBS Group Profile

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.