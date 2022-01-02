SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 4,440 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 44.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $47,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $56,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 125.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $77,000. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $118.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.19 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.57. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.86 and a fifty-two week high of $202.73.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $7.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 854.10% and a negative return on equity of 34.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, Director John F. Crowley sold 10,000 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.54, for a total transaction of $1,305,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.44, for a total transaction of $308,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,231,059. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NTLA. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.50.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

See Also: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.