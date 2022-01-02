SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,366 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Werner Enterprises news, Director Scott C. Arves purchased 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.58 per share, with a total value of $49,038.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

WERN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.90.

NASDAQ WERN opened at $47.66 on Friday. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.54 and a 52-week high of $49.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.30 and a 200-day moving average of $45.68.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $702.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.12 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.38%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Werner Enterprises declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, November 12th that permits the company to repurchase 6,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.48%.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

