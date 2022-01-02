Shell Asset Management Co. Acquires 1,368 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 30.8% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1,337.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 225,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,641,000 after purchasing an additional 210,060 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 19.7% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 7.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 6.6% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 140,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,504,000 after purchasing an additional 8,655 shares during the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.30 per share, with a total value of $64,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MPC shares. Barclays increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.57.

MPC opened at $63.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $40.30 and a 52 week high of $68.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.93.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.00) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.56%.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

