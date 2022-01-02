Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) by 4.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,102 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGM. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 4,044.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 100,702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,959,000 after purchasing an additional 98,272 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 15,400.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 26.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,187 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,348,000 after purchasing an additional 13,479 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 8.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,875 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,812,000 after acquiring an additional 13,133 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 255.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,876 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 12,844 shares during the period. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock opened at $123.93 on Friday. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a twelve month low of $73.14 and a twelve month high of $137.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.01.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.07). Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 28.63%. The company had revenue of $56.80 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation, which engages in the provision of a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, rural utilities loans, and loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture. It combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose.

