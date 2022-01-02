Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,346 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,989 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NSIT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 10,533.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 319 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 58,200.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 14.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,396 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $270,000.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

NSIT stock opened at $106.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.10 and a 1-year high of $107.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.77.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.19. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.60, for a total transaction of $313,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $97,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,500 shares of company stock worth $5,701,155 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

NSIT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.