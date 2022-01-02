Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 4.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPI. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 93,848.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 456,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,511,000 after acquiring an additional 456,104 shares during the period. Lakewood Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 43.0% during the second quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 329,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,875,000 after buying an additional 99,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 53.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 192,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,704,000 after buying an additional 67,401 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the second quarter valued at $8,904,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 14.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 394,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,845,000 after purchasing an additional 48,819 shares during the last quarter. 97.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.89, for a total transaction of $1,024,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank Grese sold 1,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.13, for a total transaction of $326,436.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,576 shares of company stock valued at $7,892,837 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GPI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Group 1 Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.20.

Shares of GPI opened at $195.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $196.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.64. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.30 and a 52 week high of $212.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.71.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $9.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.09 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 34.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.57%.

Group 1 Automotive Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

