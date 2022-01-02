Shell Asset Management Co. Lowers Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,320 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 4.6% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 0.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 61,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,681,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 0.6% in the third quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,030,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 62,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,742,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 0.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 90,851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,987,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNV opened at $47.87 on Friday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $31.56 and a twelve month high of $50.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.73 and a 200 day moving average of $44.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $499.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

In other Synovus Financial news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total value of $70,695.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 50,000 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $2,388,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,992 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,195. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SNV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

