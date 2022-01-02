Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,380 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. Shopify comprises approximately 0.8% of O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $11,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SHOP. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,377.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,483.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,480.18. The company has a current ratio of 13.97, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $171.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.34, a PEG ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.46. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,005.14 and a 12-month high of $1,762.92.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Shopify in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,650.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,643.96.

About Shopify

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

