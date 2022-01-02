Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,380 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. Shopify comprises approximately 0.8% of O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $11,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Shopify by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Shopify by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,705 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Shopify by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,046 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,371,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Shopify by 202.4% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Shopify in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,570.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,643.96.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $1,377.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,483.39 and a 200 day moving average of $1,480.18. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,005.14 and a 12 month high of $1,762.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 13.97 and a quick ratio of 13.97.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.34. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Shopify’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shopify

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

