Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Shares Up 4.2%

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) shares shot up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.21 and last traded at $3.21. 1,338 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 977,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.08.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SIFY. TheStreet cut Sify Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sify Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.86.
Sify Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SIFY)
Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Network-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Network-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.
