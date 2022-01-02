Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Shares Up 4.2%

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) shares shot up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.21 and last traded at $3.21. 1,338 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 977,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.08.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SIFY. TheStreet cut Sify Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sify Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sify Technologies by 26.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sify Technologies by 49.4% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 16,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,435 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sify Technologies in the second quarter worth $76,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Sify Technologies in the second quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Sify Technologies by 105.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 14,909 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Sify Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SIFY)

Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Network-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Network-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.

