Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Simulations Plus, Inc., is a premier developer of groundbreaking drug discovery and development simulation software, which is licensed to and used in the conduct of drug research by major pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies worldwide. They have two other businesses, Words+, Inc. and FutureLab, which are based on its proprietary software technologies. “

Separately, Craig Hallum raised shares of Simulations Plus from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simulations Plus presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.67.

NASDAQ:SLP opened at $47.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.73. Simulations Plus has a 1-year low of $36.90 and a 1-year high of $90.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $953.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.83, a PEG ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.07.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $9.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Simulations Plus will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 12,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total transaction of $603,404.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total transaction of $906,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,874,495 over the last three months. Insiders own 23.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,593,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,948,000 after purchasing an additional 219,631 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Simulations Plus by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 794,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,606,000 after acquiring an additional 142,355 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 189,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,481,000 after acquiring an additional 64,847 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 129,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,447,000 after acquiring an additional 64,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 17.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 373,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,502,000 after purchasing an additional 56,433 shares in the last quarter. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research and regulatory submissions. The firm operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

