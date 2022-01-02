SMART Global (SGH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, January 4th. Analysts expect SMART Global to post earnings of $1.74 per share for the quarter. SMART Global has set its Q1 2022 guidance at $1.800-$2.200 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $1.80-2.20 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $467.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.00 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect SMART Global to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SGH stock opened at $70.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.86 and a beta of 1.01. SMART Global has a 1 year low of $35.72 and a 1 year high of $72.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.91.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SGH shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised SMART Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on SMART Global from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SMART Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.14.

In other news, Director Ajay Shah sold 43,183 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total transaction of $2,203,628.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mukesh Patel sold 26,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $1,384,075.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 160,406 shares of company stock valued at $8,352,243. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in SMART Global by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,727,000 after buying an additional 52,213 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in SMART Global by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,697,000 after buying an additional 13,596 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in SMART Global by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 7,251 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SMART Global by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 6,398 shares during the period.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions (IPS), and LED Solutions.

