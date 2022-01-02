Smith Salley & Associates Boosts Stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Smith Salley & Associates grew its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,624 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Amcor were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMCR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 10.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 187,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 17,565 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 13.6% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 32,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 28.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,115,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,785,000 after acquiring an additional 246,359 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 13.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,676,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,211,000 after acquiring an additional 192,628 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 2.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 59,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. 38.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMCR stock opened at $12.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.88 and its 200 day moving average is $11.87. Amcor plc has a one year low of $10.33 and a one year high of $12.92. The firm has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Amcor had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

In other news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $1,044,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 147,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $1,775,786.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 237,875 shares of company stock worth $2,822,314. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Amcor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.20 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.96.

Amcor Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

