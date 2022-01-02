Smith Salley & Associates Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Smith Salley & Associates lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Insights Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 7,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 13,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 62,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $51.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.38 and a 200 day moving average of $51.74. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.65 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49.

