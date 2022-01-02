Smith Salley & Associates Has $972,000 Stock Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Smith Salley & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,720 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Splunk were worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPLK. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,867,151 shares of the software company’s stock worth $992,853,000 after buying an additional 1,186,701 shares in the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in Splunk in the 2nd quarter worth about $129,798,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Splunk in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,957,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Splunk by 4,345.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 656,787 shares of the software company’s stock worth $90,683,000 after purchasing an additional 642,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XN Exponent Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Splunk in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,560,000. 83.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Splunk alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $115.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.88. The firm has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Splunk Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.45 and a 52-week high of $178.18.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.99. The business had revenue of $664.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.52 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 89.54% and a negative net margin of 53.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.96) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPLK. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Splunk from $185.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Splunk from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Splunk from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Splunk in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Splunk from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.96.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $58,712.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elisa Steele sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $38,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,305 shares of company stock worth $501,107. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.