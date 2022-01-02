Smith Salley & Associates Purchases 3,971 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Smith Salley & Associates grew its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,801 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,971 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Intel were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Intel by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,015 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its position in Intel by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 19,663 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 22,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INTC. UBS Group lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 target price on Intel in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.42.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $51.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $209.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.87 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

