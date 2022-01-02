Smith Salley & Associates Sells 56 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Smith Salley & Associates cut its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,955 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Boeing were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Boeing during the second quarter valued at $34,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Cypress Capital LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 28.6% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 207 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Boeing during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

In other Boeing news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Boeing stock opened at $201.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $118.32 billion, a PE ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $185.26 and a one year high of $278.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $208.03 and a 200 day moving average of $219.09.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.39) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Vertical Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.29.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Read More: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.