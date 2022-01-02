Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $26.41 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) will announce sales of $26.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Southern First Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $26.28 million and the highest is $26.53 million. Southern First Bancshares reported sales of $27.95 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares will report full year sales of $104.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $104.70 million to $105.17 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $110.09 million, with estimates ranging from $109.81 million to $110.37 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Southern First Bancshares.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $26.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.16 million. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 38.33% and a return on equity of 17.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

In related news, CFO Michael D. Dowling sold 2,000 shares of Southern First Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.44, for a total value of $114,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Southern First Bancshares by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,681,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors increased its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 5,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. 78.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern First Bancshares stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.49. The company had a trading volume of 19,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,018. Southern First Bancshares has a one year low of $34.50 and a one year high of $65.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.51 and a 200 day moving average of $54.51. The firm has a market cap of $494.48 million, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for small-to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and other individuals. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate.

