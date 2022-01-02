Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOMC) Announces $0.12 Dividend

Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOMC) announced a dividend on Sunday, January 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SOMC opened at $20.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Southern Michigan Bancorp has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $21.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.53.

Southern Michigan Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SOMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. Southern Michigan Bancorp had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $11.01 million for the quarter.

Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It offers individuals, businesses, institutions, and government agencies a range of commercial banking services which include deposit, payment, credit, and other financial services. The company includes time, savings, and demand deposits; safe deposit services; and automated teller machine services.

