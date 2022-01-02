Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires 2,928 Shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL) by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 177.4% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA TECL opened at $86.23 on Friday. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares has a one year low of $34.60 and a one year high of $91.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.93.

