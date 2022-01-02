Sowell Financial Services LLC Decreases Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,751 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,752,865 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $919,874,000 after acquiring an additional 659,126 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,914,897 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $425,932,000 after buying an additional 261,308 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 62.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 604,087 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $43,500,000 after buying an additional 231,229 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the second quarter worth about $6,042,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,606,000.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BUD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Argus cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $54.08 to $79.67 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.11.

Shares of BUD stock opened at $60.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.06 and its 200 day moving average is $61.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $119.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.56. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $54.08 and a twelve month high of $79.67.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $14.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

