Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $1.03 Million Stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNAP. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Snap by 579.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Snap in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Snap in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap by 80.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Snap by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 52.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Snap from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Snap from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Snap from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.09.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $47.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 5.53. The firm has a market cap of $75.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.97 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.22. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $42.96 and a one year high of $83.34.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 23.65%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 36,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total value of $1,629,624.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $51,993,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,459,225 shares of company stock valued at $80,918,361 in the last three months.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

