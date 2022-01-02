Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $1.22 Million Holdings in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:WIP)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:WIP) by 16.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WIP. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $39,000. Solstein Capital LLC increased its position in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF by 238.8% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $354,000.

NYSEARCA WIP opened at $53.81 on Friday. SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $52.72 and a 12-month high of $58.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.73.

