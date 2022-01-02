Sowell Financial Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Sowell Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,733 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Woodward were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Woodward by 4.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Woodward by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Woodward by 59.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Woodward by 7.8% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 82,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,323,000 after acquiring an additional 5,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Woodward by 29.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 193,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,875,000 after acquiring an additional 43,757 shares during the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Woodward from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.71.

Shares of Woodward stock opened at $109.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 4.00. Woodward, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $130.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.98.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $570.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.76 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

