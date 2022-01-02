S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Stock Position Raised by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eastern Bank boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 2,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.6% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 18.9% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.6% in the third quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.3% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,213,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. 91.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SPGI opened at $471.93 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $303.50 and a fifty-two week high of $484.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $464.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $442.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $113.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.99.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. Raymond James raised their target price on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.80.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

