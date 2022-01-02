SPC Financial Inc. Acquires 2,473 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $4,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $437,000. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 25,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 58,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,706,000 after buying an additional 6,898 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $122.59 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $94.12 and a 1 year high of $124.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.837 per share. This represents a $3.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

