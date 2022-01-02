SPC Financial Inc. Grows Position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

SPC Financial Inc. raised its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 940,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,780 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF comprises about 6.2% of SPC Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. SPC Financial Inc. owned 5.86% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $49,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the second quarter worth about $100,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $310,000.

JMBS opened at $52.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.81 and a 200-day moving average of $53.03. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $52.59 and a 12-month high of $53.75.

