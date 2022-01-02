SPC Financial Inc. Has $1.65 Million Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

SPC Financial Inc. decreased its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone in the third quarter valued at about $491,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 2.8% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 5.0% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter worth about $535,000. Finally, Corbett Road Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter worth about $307,000. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AZO. Citigroup increased their price target on AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on AutoZone from $1,390.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AutoZone from $1,710.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on AutoZone from $1,670.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,951.65.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $2,096.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,912.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,710.81. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,111.71 and a 52 week high of $2,110.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.85.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 126.68% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $18.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 106.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,019 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,991.35, for a total transaction of $2,029,185.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,858 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,997.54, for a total value of $11,701,589.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,058 shares of company stock valued at $15,888,785. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

