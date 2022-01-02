SPC Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,673,000. SPC Financial Inc. owned about 0.18% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TLH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,618.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 159,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,390,000 after buying an additional 153,175 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $12,876,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 99,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,549,000 after purchasing an additional 47,799 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 176.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 55,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,182,000 after purchasing an additional 35,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 271.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,635,000 after purchasing an additional 27,991 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of TLH opened at $148.40 on Friday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $138.10 and a one year high of $159.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.07.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.