SPC Financial Inc. Sells 75,007 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

SPC Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 95.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,007 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wade G W & Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,633,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,547,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 176,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,703,000 after acquiring an additional 9,294 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Finally, Acas LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acas LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period.

Shares of VB stock opened at $226.01 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $189.60 and a 1 year high of $241.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $228.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.82.

