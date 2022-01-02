SPC Financial Inc. Trims Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

SPC Financial Inc. reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 4.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 263,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,739 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 2.4% of SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $19,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 125.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period.

IVW opened at $83.67 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $60.70 and a 12 month high of $85.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.17 and a 200 day moving average of $77.80.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

