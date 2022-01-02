SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Purchased by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 287.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,509 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 39,060.8% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,987,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979,555 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 89.0% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,121,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,662 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 57.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,952,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,935 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 61.3% in the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,480,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,534,000 after purchasing an additional 943,083 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,663,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $55.83 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $42.90 and a 52-week high of $56.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.55.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

