SPINDLE (SPD) Hits Market Cap of $162,649.98

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 37.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. SPINDLE has a total market capitalization of $162,649.98 and approximately $37.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SPINDLE coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, SPINDLE has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SPINDLE alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,171.06 or 1.00296605 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.92 or 0.00074255 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $141.71 or 0.00301304 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $207.99 or 0.00442227 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004567 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.83 or 0.00154850 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00010478 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00012693 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006139 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001747 BTC.

SPINDLE Coin Profile

SPD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,050,576,097 coins. SPINDLE’s official website is spindle.zone . SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling SPINDLE

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPINDLE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SPINDLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SPINDLE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SPINDLE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.